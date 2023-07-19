To the editor: In a Book Reconsideration Committee meeting, Carol Heger and Jody Geenen submitted a challenge to remove “The Kite Runner” from the West Bend high schools.
Heger and Geenen expressed concern that some students with virtually no background in religion, common these days, would consider the God that Christians believe in is similar to the god that Muslims believe in, a god in many cases that would want an adulterous couple to be stoned in public.
At a meeting of the board a comment was made that stoning was mentioned in the Bible, and in Grayson Sewell’s article July 12, Leviticus 20, verse 10 is included.
In the Gospel of John, chapter 8, the Pharisees brought a woman caught in adultery, and placing her in Jesus’ midst they said to him, “Teacher, this woman has been caught in the act of adultery. Now in the Law Moses commanded us to stone such women. So what do you say?” This they said to test him, that they might have some charge to bring against him. Jesus bent down and wrote with his finger on the ground.
And as they continued to ask him, he stood up and said to them, “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone at her.”
And once more he bent down and wrote on the ground. But when they heard it, they went away one by one, beginning with the older ones, and Jesus was left alone with the woman standing before him.
Jesus stood up and said to her, “Woman, where are they? Has no one condemned you?” She said, “No one, Lord.” And Jesus said, “Neither do I condemn you; go, and from now on sin no more,” according to the English Standard Version.
Law and gospel, rich and deep, I will never exhaust studying it with the help and guidance of my pastors and teachers at St. John’s West Bend. Sadly, many are living without it, but that can change. Join me.
Jane Hegy - West Bend