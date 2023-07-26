To the editor: After reading editorials and newspaper articles about the inappropriate books in the West Bend School District, I have come to the realization that I was hoodwinked by the school district years ago when I put stock into the work of the state-required ad hoc committee for the human growth and development and health classes. It is my understanding that the committee members took great pains to clearly define boundaries for what was deemed acceptable to be taught and discussed in class with the teacher, what would be covered under the guidance of a nurse or doctor, and what would be left for the parents/guardians to discuss at home. The school district values included promoting abstinence, teaching the very basics of anatomy, puberty, how the uniting of the sperm and egg creates a baby, and some STD information. All matters concerning genders, deeper questions involving sex, and matters of morals, faith, and family values were left for the family.
Now I’m learning those well-established boundaries are meaningless outside of HGD, including in the English classes. Apparently, students could read about and discuss numerous sexualities, genders, rape scenes, vulgarities, and profanities in other classes. Shouldn’t there be a School Board policy that upholds decisions made regarding boundaries set for the health classes to extend across the board to all school subjects?
After attending or watching reconsideration meetings, and reading smores sent out by the school district, it’s apparent that many school district personnel no longer wish parents/guardians to trust their choices for our children. In fact, they seem to blame parents/guardians for not thoroughly researching the 30 books offered on the English book lists which are sent home throughout the year.
Chris Weston - West Bend