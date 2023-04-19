To the editor: Before I retire my writing pen to attempt to save Samaritan Home, I need to pass along a few final thoughts and comments.
First, to send a note of appreciation and thanks to all the folks who came out to support the cause to save a county-run skilled nursing facility. The decision by the County Board was made to sell it to someone unknown to the general public and to take it off the county payroll.
The ad hoc committee did their due diligence and recommended a remodel that would be self-sustaining and continue to provide the stellar care the residents of Samaritan Home are currently receiving. Eight of the 21 supervisors opted to vote no on our Save Our Samaritan effort, so the remodel and save of our county home failed. We needed a three-quarters majority.
This vote was taken at 11 p.m. April 12 at a meeting of the board that started at 6 p.m. The time to start had been sent out and many from the community along with residents and staff from Samaritan filled up the chambers and the two rooms of overflow set up for this hearing. There was a row of residents in wheelchairs and scooters directly behind the supervisors. Many of them had been wheeled over by caring Samaritan staff. Not one supervisor nor the county executive acknowledged the residents sitting directly behind them and proceeded along with their agenda. No one made a motion to move up the SOS part of the agenda to accommodate these folks and staff, instead we all listened to a lengthy discussion on a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Washington County-Moraine Park Technical College merger which could have been moved to a different date.
We then all had to clear the room time is around 9 p.m. - to allow the supervisors to hear about the potential buyers. Many of the residents, staff and concerned citizens stayed in the overflow rooms to wait; other residents from Samaritan became too tired and went back to their home. Around 11 p.m., those of us who stayed went back into the room to hear the vote that a sale of Samaritan would take place - the buyer was not disclosed to those of us in attendance.
I feel that many of our supervisors are living in an “ivory tower” unaware or uncaring of the senior/disabled population as evidenced by their disregard of the Samaritan residents in attendance, leaving them for last on the agenda and then selling them off to a buyer in the business to make a profit.
I feel for the staff, the residents, their families and all the hardworking folks connected with Samaritan Home, but I do not have a vote, only a “pen in hand” to alert all the residents in the county of the direction their supervisors are taking them in the hope that we will all do better in the future.
Nancy Gloede
West Bend