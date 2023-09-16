Soundoff to Fincke’s “It is over. The GOP needs a better candidate.” I believe “It should be over. The Daily News needs a better writer.” The citizens deserve an “attorney” that can actually address law.
From a legal standpoint, Jack Smith’s gag order is a violation of President Trump’s First Amendment right. What is Smith trying to hide? And the Georgia indictment is brought forth by a fly-by-night local prosecutor that is trying to charge him with federal crimes. They say Trump tried to have the VP illegally replace electorates. This was actually a strategy chosen by some legal experts to try to get states to verify election results, not change them. While some experts didn’t agree with the strategy, there was enough gray area in the law to allow that strategy. If there was no ambiguity in the law,
SOUND
O FF
why did Congress change it? And now prosecute with law that wasn’t there at the time? Any real legal mind should see the problem with that premise.
There is also a dubious pattern in the indictments. On June 7 the House Oversight Committee announced the FBI released documents alleging Bidens took a $10 million bribe; June 8 Trump indicted. July 26 Hunter’s plea deal falls through destroying his immunity, next day Smith adds more Trump charges. July 31 Devon Archer testifies against the Bidens, following day Trump indicted. If you still don’t see the attempt to use Trump to cover for the Bidens, look to the court schedule with most court dates falling on or around important election dates.
For those that still can’t see the problem with these “indictments,” I have some oceanfront property in Kansas you’ll love. Abusing the law to try to change an election is illegal. Isn’t that what they are trying to charge Trump with? Are these indictments about law or politics?
— Dan Krier, West Bend