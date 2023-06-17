Once again, Waring Fincke writes another political hit piece with no resemblance to reality. No Waring, the “middle” did not win, America as a whole lost. And while the GOP only holds a slight majority in the House, the Senate and executive branch is still controlled by Democrats. And they have shown how utterly irresponsible they are with “OUR” money. ... Not sure why a paper would continue to allow someone to write such nonsense. The current administration, clearly not even run by Biden, is destroying every aspect of “The United States of America.”
When Biden speaks, he condemns half of America. What happened to his promise to “unite.”
Trillions in additional spending by this administration and lack of credible energy policy has caused tremendous inflation and devaluation of the U.S. dollar. Even supposed allies to the U.S. are bailing on the U.S. dollar.
This has taken approximately $10,000 a year out of the average citizen’s buying power. “We the People” continue to lose. Yes, even the “middle” as in middle class.
The American economy was rolling back before the disastrous policy of this administration. Policy that is not only destroying the economy, but also our world-wide stance and security.
While the current administration continues to ignore U.S. law in so many ways, and allow terrorists and communist nationals to walk across the border, our national security falls to new lows. There is no respect for Biden by our allies much less our enemies. He is clearly cognitively challenged. Not sure how you cannot see that. America is now bowing to our enemies.
Unless we citizens put party politics aside and vote for those who will support the USA, not a party, we will no longer be a free country.
— Dan Krier, West Bend