Once again I have to sound off to correct Waring Fincke and help him understand the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the importance of its impartiality. Being a retired attorney, you’d think he would also understand law and how absolutely essential it is that the Supreme Court has separation from the administrative and legislative branches of the state. Anyone with a good understanding of civics understands how important it is for a justice to rule on “law,” not politics, and that is exactly what Justice Kelly did when he was on the bench. Waring talks “Kelly’s extremist views” yet gives zero examples. I challenge him to find one.
Then Waring goes on to condemn the GOP when it has nothing to do with the Supreme Court other than they want a justice to support law. And even the TV advertisements trashing Kelly prove he will support the 1849 abortion law. That is a justice’s job, to support the law. If the law is antiquated, which it is, it is up to the Legislature to change it. That is the separation that NEEDS to exist for our state and country to survive. The Legislature is trying to change it but Evers promises to veto it because the changes are not extreme enough for him. And what I mean by extreme is up to and after birth.
I personally believe Protasiewicz has promised not to be a judge as she is talking about going after the abortion law and “congressional” maps. Note the term “congressional.” If these are her passion, she is running for the wrong position and no intelligent voter should vote for her.
As I said, it is essential we have three SEPARATE branches to survive. And that none of the three oversteps their authority.
— Dan Krier, West Bend