To the editor: As a retired circuit court judge with 20 years’ experience, and a lifelong Washington County native, I am offended by judicial challenger Russell Jones and his supporters’ obvious attempt to deter voters from looking at Jones’ background. They do so by alleging, first, that Jones is a “conservative” and, secondly, that sitting Judge Ryan Hetzel’s appointment by a Democratic governor somehow affects his ability to serve. To my mind, both allegations are baloney, pure and simple.
As to the first allegation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported that Jones — a Washington County newcomer — has been convicted of misdemeanor criminal offenses, has spent time in jail, failed to timely pay his taxes, has been sanctioned by an Ozaukee County Court for bringing a frivolous lawsuit and has filed bankruptcy on three occasions. Ask yourself not only how is that judgelike, but how is that “conservative”?
As to the second allegation, it makes not a darn bit of difference who appoints a circuit court judge to that position. Unlike Court of Appeals and Supreme Court Judges, circuit court judges don’t make law; they simply apply the laws made by others. Additionally, circuit court judges take an oath to apply those laws without regard to who appears before them or what their politics might be. That is why our Wisconsin Constitution requires circuit court races to be nonpartisan, which by definition means “not biased toward any particular political group.” History shows that some of the most respected and outstanding judges in our county were appointed by Democratic governors, including long-standing current Judge Sandra Giernoth and James Muehlbauer, as well as recently retired Judges James Pouros and Todd Martens. The attempt by Jones and his supporters to politicize a nonpolitical position is not only shameful but a poor smokescreen attempt to cover Jones’ shortcomings.
Judge Ryan Hetzel is a true Washington County native who has continuously given back to his community and is respected by litigants and attorneys alike. He reflects what voters should truly be concerned with when electing a circuit court judge — not alleged political position — but character and integrity.
When you go to the polls on April 4, ask yourself this question: If I or a loved one were involved in the legal system as a result of a divorce, a civil suit or criminal matter, who would I want to be the judge?
Andrew T. Gonring
West Bend