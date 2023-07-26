To the editor: Kudos to the teaching staff, administration, parents, and students of the West Bend School District who served so admirably on the committees which responded to the recent book challenges to “The 57 Bus” and “The Kite Runner.”
As I watched the committee deliberations I was struck by the depth of the discussions. The members had obviously read the books, and read them deeply as they considered not only what the books had to offer to the students in West Bend but also what the losses would be if the books were removed. Moreover, one of the committee members made the excellent point that assuming that students are not capable of fully understanding challenging topics sells the students short. When exposed to ideas which some adults consider too difficult, most young people “get it” more often than not.
Instead of latching on to fear-mongering and working to get books out of the curriculum, the West Bend School District and its students would be better served if local citizens trusted the professional staff to provide educational experiences by which students may broaden their understanding of our world.
Mary Reilly-Kliss
West Bend