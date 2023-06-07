This letter is in response to James Lee’s letter on May 20. He was rebutting my claim that the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle is a weapon of war. I will remind Mr. Lee that the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the AR-15 is a weapon of war designed and asked for by the Army. They also stated that there is no question that it was made for the military. Mr. Lee states that all guns are weapons of war. The court never mentioned shotguns, BB guns, .22 rifles, 30-30 rifles, pellet guns, etc. Further, why do our soldiers not carry all of your socalled weapons of war? It’s because the AR-15 is so lethal and can wipe out the enemy in seconds.
Then Mr. Lee states something that is absolutely hysterical. Others I have told had no response other than sheer laughter. He said that sticks and pretty much every other inanimate object are weapons of war. Laughable semantics!
That leads me to three thoughts: 1. I apparently live in a war zone. I have an abundance of trees in my yard, so I also have a huge amount of windblown sticks. And, can all of my sticks combat one AR-15? 2. Do feathers qualify as almost any other inanimate object as they could tickle and distract the bad guys? 3. When the next AR-15 armed shooter comes into a school, and it will happen, should we not have storage bins in every classroom full of sticks to protect our innocent children?
Mr. Lee, don’t lecture anyone about the Second Amendment as I and many of my friends have had several weapons in our lives. Further, your defense of a weapon that is slaughtering children and then comparing that weapon to a stick as a weapon of war is offensive to all responsible gun owners and so incredibly hurtful to parents and families!
— Greg Palecek, West Bend