Dan Krier should be a garbage collector because he sure writes about tons of uninformed and misinformed Garbage. (His source is probably Fox News which is being sued for billions of dollars for lying and defamation.)
This letter will rebut one piece of garbage from his letter on May 6. Krier states that most weapons of war are automatic and not accessible to most citizens. Then he states that almost none of the weapons of war are related to civilian gun deaths. WHAT?
The AR-15 weapons of war were designed by a man called Eugene Stoner. The Army contacted a company called Armalite and/or Eugene Stoner. The Army wanted to give our soldiers an advantage over the automatic AK-47 rifle. They found out that the AR-15 semi-automatic was more accurate and lethal because of recoil. With an automatic weapon, if a soldier would keep his finger on the trigger, they found that the rifle would keep rising upward slightly, thus not as accurate.
The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., ruled in a 10 to 4 decision that guns like the AR-15 are weapons of war. They also stated that there is no question that the semiautomatic AR-15 was created for the military!
Mr. Krier, have you not been watching truthful news about people, including our innocent children, getting slaughtered by the weapon of war called the semi-automatic AR-15? Further, have you not heard the crazy comment by Governor Abbott of Texas? Abbott stated that Texas has slipped to No. 2 in gun purchases and then stated, Come on, Texans, lets pick it up! Also, Mr. Krier have you not noticed the many letters from concerned citizens rebutting your continued garbage?
— Greg Palecek, West Bend