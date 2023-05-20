In relation to the sophomoric “Gun comments” letter to the editor written by Greg Palecek and published in Tuesday’s Daily News: All guns are weapons of war, as well as sticks, stones, knives, motor vehicles and pretty much every other inanimate object I can list.
Yes, the semi-automatic AR-15 legally owned by millions and millions of law-abiding American citizens is a civilian version of the rifle which has been the primary long arm of the U.S. military for almost 60 years. Many, if not most, boltaction rifles produced today are, in one way or another, derivatives of the Mauser 98 carried by German soldiers during both World Wars. Many, if not most, semi-automatic handguns were originally of military design, can be fired as quickly as the AR-15 and, equipped with extended magazines, can carry as many rounds.
In short, if you adhere to Mr. Palecek’s argument that guns initially designed for the military are “weapons of war” and should not, therefore, be available to the general public, gun ownership would be impossible (which is exactly what Mr. Palacek and his fellow travelers want).
Thank goodness for the Second Amendment.
— James Lee, West Bend