To the editor: Dear Washington County voters, I have been watching the judicial race between between Ryan Hetzel and attorney Russell J.A. Jones. It appears that the race is being painted in shades of which candidate is more conservative and who was appointed by an unpopular governor.
I urge you to be careful in evaluating each of the candidates. Ask yourself why former Washington County Judges Patrick Faragher, Andrew Gonring, James Pouros, Todd Martens and David Resheske and current Washington County Judges James Muehlbauer, Sandy Giernoth and Michael Kenitz have all endorsed Judge Hetzel. Like Judge Hetzel, each of these judges worked as practicing attorneys in Washington County before serving on the bench. They know the people of Washington County and their values. Many of you probably know these individuals and may even have had one of them represent you at some point. Does anyone really think any of them would risk their reputation by endorsing someone they do not think is qualified? Go to Judge Hetzel’s website and look at his other endorsements and ask that same question.
After reviewing Judge Hetzel’s website google his opponent Russell J. A. Jones’ website. Then google Daniel Bice’s article in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailing Attorney Jones’ background. Read that article carefully and ask yourself: Does this sound like a person who should serve Washington County for six years as a Circuit Court judge? Then read Attorney Jones’ explanation of the issues.
Finally, I have experience in Ozaukee County where 10 years ago politics drove the decision in a judicial election resulting an experienced and highly qualified judge being voted out of office. In my opinion the citizens of Ozaukee County were the losers in that episode as its Circuit Court was the subject of numerous investigations that took away from its core task of serving the public. I would hate to see that happen in Washington County.
Please take your time and vet the candidates carefully. This is an important job and Judge Hetzel should be elected.
Paul V. Malloy
Ozaukee County Circuit Court judge
Port Washington