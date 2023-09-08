To the editor: The Wisconsin Republicans have threatened to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz over her views in spite of a majority of Wisconsinites voting for her. In my opinion this action is a threat to our democracy as it would be ignoring the will of the voters who voted for her. In addition, it also threatens our checks and balances in our democratic system.
The Republican Party has the ability to pass legislation that the majority of Wisconsin voters want like women’s reproductive rights, raising the minimum wage, educational funding, environmental concerns, like clean water as well as legalizing marijuana.
These are not wants that the Democrats or the far right have invented, but are what the majority of Wisconsinites want. And in a democracy these opinions need to be taken seriously and acted on by politicians. Otherwise we no longer have a democracy.
So it seems to me that the Republican are acting only to retain their power by talking of impeaching a judge that has just expressed views that the majority of Wisconsinites agree with.
While at this point it is only a threat and there has no action been taken by Republicans, just the possibility of this activity is dangerous and should not be taken lightly.
— Jeanie Handley, Germantown