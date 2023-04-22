Dear editor, Former President Donald Trump was indicted as part of the Manhattan District Attorney’s years-long investigation. This is even though Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and the Federal Election Commission both declined to press similar charges in 2019 and 2021.
If the purpose of indicting Trump is to prevent him from running for reelection in 2024, this would be similar to the successful tactic which removed the then longest-serving Republican Senator Ted Stevens of Alaska from office in 2008. Stevens was found guilty of making false statements.
Stevens’ 2008 Senate loss gave the Democrats another vote to help pass the Affordable Care Act, “Obamacare.” After this bill was passed, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder filed a motion to dismiss the verdict after an FBI agent filed a whistleblower affidavit stating that prosecutors and FBI agents conspired to withhold evidence which could have exonerated Stevens. Judge Emmet Sullivan called it the worst case of prosecutorial misconduct he’d ever seen. Yet, the damage was done.
The Obamacare bill began as Bill 3590 passed by the House, dealing with housing tax changes for service members. The Senate then gutted this bill and replaced it with the Obamacare language. All spending bills must originate in the House, so this was the “work-around” which furthered this controversial legislation. The House then passed the revised Senate bill. The service members were left at the curb.
“By any means” may provide shortterm political victories, but our republic suffers. Is the “Deep State” merely Communism?
Robert Dwyer
West Bend