To the editor: Owen Robinson wrote about his solutions to Wisconsin’s dismal economic future. His top policies are drastically lowering/eliminating taxes, and increasing money for voucher schools, which he says will attract high-income people to the state.
I think this approach is unsurprising but misses the boat. What will really persuade young people to remain and new people to move here are things that other states have including affordable housing, roads in good repair, access to reproductive health care, and legalized THC. In addition we should be welcoming immigrants who do the hard work of agriculture, roofing, meatpacking and other industries that see their jobs go begging.
Solid public schools free from unnecessary contentiousness are also important. These efforts are stymied by state legislators who instead slash valuable programs and engage in divisive culture war rhetoric. Meanwhile the leaders in our own backyard have been busy making parks and recreation use more expensive, selling the Samaritan Home, and ending bus service to Milwaukee for people who have used it to access jobs, health care, and education.
I fail to see how any of these actions advance the cause of building a healthy economy. Thinking that drastically cutting taxes and services is a smart strategy is, at best, a pipe dream that will help assure the continued migration out of Wisconsin.
-Debra Duncan Town of West Bend