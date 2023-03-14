To the editor: I encourage the citizens of Washington County to vote for Russ Jones on April 4. Russ is a proven conservative with an impressive list of judicial conservative endorsements, including former Justice David Prosser and current Justice Rebecca Bradley. Additional endorsements include Circuit and Court of Appeals Judges like Shelly Grogan, Greg Gill, and Tom Hruz. Russ clearly shares my conservative values and promises to be tough on crime, respect the constitution, and defend the rule of law.
What makes this race so clear for me is the record of his opponent, who was appointed by Governor Evers to the bench. Unfortunately, his record consistently demonstrates either a soft attitude on crime or an innate mistrust of our district attorney’s office. The most egregious case was setting $3,000 cash bail on four charges — three felonies and one misdemeanor involving illegal firearms possession, intoxication, reckless endangerment, and stolen property — when the D.A. asked for $25,000 cash. Lower bail was set even though he has a history of not appearing for court and a felony record in another state. This is just one of many instances from his nine months on the bench so far.
We’ve seen too many examples of alleged perpetrators with lengthy criminal records being so easily freed only to have them reoffend — often in an escalated manner. We can’t afford to take any chances when it comes to our public safety. Criminals need to know that their behavior cannot find a home in Washington County. Let’s make it clear that the liberal approach to criminal justice isn’t welcome on our circuit bench. Please join me – vote for Russ Jones on Tuesday, April 4!
Bill Brewer
Hartford