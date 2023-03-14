To the editor: Dear voters, Recently, a letter writer in another publication claimed that Russ Jones was a proven conservative who was tough on crime. A conservative does not file bankruptcy three times. A conservative pays his bills. One who is tough on crime does not hire a convicted felon, who stabbed her husband, as his paralegal. Not many people running for judge have a criminal record and have spent time in jail (see Dan Bice article in the February 6 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. I have seen the source documents on which his story is based, and the story is accurate).
Brewer also complains that, in a criminal case, Judge Hetzel ordered a $3,000 cash bond when the D.A. had asked for a $25,000 bond. Brewer implies that the defendant is out on the street. The man was from out of state and had no job, so Judge Hetzel ordered a $3,000 cash bond. The man is still in jail. Judge Hetzel knows what he is doing. Brewer wants you to think that Judge Hetzel does not respect the prosecutors. Washington County District Attorney Mark Benson has endorsed Judge Hetzel.
Unlike Judge Hetzel, who was born and raised in West Bend and who has spent over 20 years of his professional life in West Bend and has given back to the community in countless ways, Jones recently moved to our county to run for judge, and Jones has given zero to Washington County.
Character matters. Vote for Judge Ryan Hetzel.
Tim Algiers
Hartford