To the editor: It is no secret that Washington County is one of the “reddest” counties in the state. That is why I was surprised to hear that every current member of the Washington County Circuit Court was appointed by a Democrat governor. I for the life of me cannot understand why a county as conservative as this should be represented by a group of liberal judicial activists.
The most recent appointee, who was appointed by Governor Evers, is on the ballot for the first time this April. I fear that if he were to win this time around, there is a very high chance that he will retain the seat until he retires. I am asking the citizens of Washington County to take a hard look at the race for Washington County Circuit Court, Branch 1. Do you want safer communities? Do you believe in the rule of law? Do you want your county’s judicial system to abide by the Constitution like the founders intended? Do you want someone more aligned with your values and not with those in Madison? If so, then I encourage you to join me in voting for Russ Jones for Washington County Circuit Court this April.
John Donaldson
West Bend