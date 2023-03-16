To the editor: I retired as a Washington County Sheriff’s Department detective. I was then rehired as a special deputy/bailiff. For the last 23 years I have had the opportunity to work for several lawyers and judges. As a private attorney, Ryan Hetzel was very professional, and knowledgeable about the law and court procedures. He served his clients very well.
Recently, Judges Michael Kenitz and Ryan Hetzel have been appointed to fill the remaining term of retiring judges. Both are doing a great job! I encourage you to elect Judge Hetzel to continue as the Circuit Court judge in Branch 1.
Michael Riebe
West Bend