To the editor: The decision for Samaritan's future is coming soon. Will this current board of supervisors be known as the board that turned its back on their senior and disabled constituents? Their decision would also deny any future generations of the county's citizens from accessing the great care that Samaritan provides. Will they give up and decide to fall in line with other counties in the state and get out of the nursing home “business”? How can Washington County, who boasts a “quality of life” for its residents, choose to discard the people that need them most?
During these last troublesome months of our uncertain future, I find myself feeling like we're unimportant and we don't belong, here or anywhere. Seemingly, society's priorities and core values have changed. Despite all that, I still believe that people are inherently good and are kind at heart. In Luke 6:31 and Matthew 7:12 the Lord teaches us to “Do unto others as you would have done unto you.” We could ask ourselves: Does it seem like God's will is being done here?
Samaritan has been, and is, rated highly among some of the best skilled nursing facilities in the state. Please help save this exceptional care facility from extinction.
Please contact supervisors, especially those who voted against Samaritan in the past. Call the County Clerk's Office at 262335-4301 to find out who they are. They hold the votes that could close us down!
Please join us on at 6:00 p.m. April 12 and show that you care about Samaritan. We are pleading for your support.
Debra Kison
Samaritan resident
West Bend