To the editor: The problem with Senator Kapenga’s April 13 guest opinion is that he makes the assumption that anyone receiving public assistance is not working. The fact is that a substantial portion of those that receive benefits like Foodshare or Medicaid, is that they DO work. While wages have increased for many people, it’s often still not enough to pay basic living expenses. The stereotype that ALL people that receive public assistance (the “welfare queen” made famous by Ronald Reagan) live high on the hog on welfare and don’t work is just not accurate. Like we just have to get them jobs and they’ll be good to go.
Interesting that corporate welfare isn’t given the same scrutiny as that given to individuals. Farm subsidies aren’t needs-based at all and a lot of that money goes to large megafarms — not to the family farms we (those of a certain age) remember from our childhood.
Vicci Hubbard
Allenton