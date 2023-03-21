To the editor: Judge Ryan Hetzel is eminently qualified. Please vote for him for Circuit Court judge on April 4.
His opponent, Jones, is a carpetbagger lawyer whose office is in Milwaukee.
Judge Hetzel grew up in Washington County. A Marquette University Law School graduate, he has practiced extensively in our beautiful county, out of his West Bend office on Washington Street near our courthouse.
Ryan has been the Branch 1 Circuit Court judge since June 2022. This position concerns conducting trials of all types, including criminal jury trials. As a lawyer Ryan Hetzel went to court constantly, virtually every business day, right here in West Bend and tried all of the case types he now conducts as judge.
He is very experienced and skilled. I know this firsthand because he is my successor in Branch 1. I practiced law at the O’Meara Law Firm in West Bend and Hartford for 40 years before taking the bench in 2010, serving as a circuit court judge for almost 12 years. Attorney Hetzel appeared in front of me as a lawyer on countless occasions representing his Washington County clients. Always well prepared and knowledgeable.
We only have four judges in our county, unlike for instance Milwaukee, which has 47. We cannot afford to make a mistake and end up with an incompetent judge. This is a nonpartisan position, devoid of politics, a trial court judge. (As an aside, but only as an aside, I will tell you that I personally have been a member of the Washington County Republican Party for decades.)
Please vote April 4 to retain Judge Ryan Hetzel. Do not let an uninformed, unqualified outsider take over Branch 1.
James G. Pouros
West Bend