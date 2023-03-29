To the editor: I will be voting for Denis Kelling as Mayor of West Bend on April 4, and I hope you will join me.
Unlike his opponent, he has real experience of dealing with largescale road projects. Unlike his opponent, he has fostered growth of businesses and partnered with the Washington County Economic Development group. Unlike his opponent, he has been steadfast in supporting public safety and the rule of law. His opponent, Mr. Ongert, is NOT ready to be mayor — just wanting to be mayor does not qualify you for the position.
When we vote we are choosing the best person for the job.
Let’s vote for the best person — vote Denis Kelling for mayor of West Bend on April 4!
JoAnn Gallagher
West Bend