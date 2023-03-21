To the editor: Vote for Denis Kelling on April 4 because he has the leadership experience, temperament, and the vision West Bend needs. Denis understands the complexities of municipal government. He will continue to move the city forward, not only with the partnerships he has made as a Washington County supervisor, but also with the support of so many business owners and residents.
Denis is endorsed by Washington County Sheriff Schulteis, West Bend’s current Mayor Chris Jenkins, and State Rep. Rick Gundrum, among many others. Denis will work with the men and women of our local law enforcement, Fire Department, and EMS to keep West Bend safe. He is a fiscal conservative who will keep West Bend on a path of responsible spending to repair roads, and increase economic development by attracting more businesses and manufacturers to the city, helping to keep taxes low.
Denis is an excellent communicator and is willing to listen to opposing viewpoints, bringing people together to share ideas, but will always stand up for the hardworking people of West Bend.
Gary Brussat
West Bend