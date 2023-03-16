To the editor: Denis Kelling is the only candidate for West Bend mayor that has real experience holding elected office in municipal government. Denis’ contributions on decisions made by county government were vital, especially during his time as first vice chairman. Denis is a conservative as evidenced by not only the people he associates with, but by conclusions made after careful consideration, listening to constituents and after vigorous floor debate. Those conclusions are always made in the best interests of the people he represents, even if they may not be popular.
Denis will always put the people’s interests ahead of politics. In other words, he is a man of his word and will strive to do what is right no matter the consequences. I have had many a lively conversation with Denis and he is not afraid to offer his learned opinion, even if we did not see eye to eye. I always valued his opinion, especially when considering new initiatives and general brainstorming to make county government more responsive to our citizens and cost-effective to the taxpayers.
Denis is the one mayoral candidate that has been in the trenches in discussions with municipal partners to find ways to cooperate and collaborate to create efficiencies that bring greater value to our communities. Denis will bring that determination and innovation to West Bend as mayor. I heartily endorse Denis and he will not let the citizens of West Bend down. He will bring his conservative values to your great city and work to rein in spending while continuing to pursue appropriate development that will increase the quality of life in West Bend.
I strongly urge you to support Denis Kelling with your vote as your new mayor on April 4.
Don Kriefall
Former Washington County Board Chair
Richfield