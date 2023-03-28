To the editor: In the upcoming election for mayor, I have to wonder why County Supervisor Denis Kelling is being endorsed by so many other supervisors, most of whom don’t live in West Bend. It might be because in a decision that impacts the city and county, they know that he'll favor the latter.
For example, West Bend is fortunate to have its own emergency dispatch center for police, fire, and 911, staffed by personnel who know the city. Several times over the years, Washington County has lobbied to take this over so our personnel would supplement their own. Residents and aldermen rejected it each time, but Kelling has refused to commit to keeping the dispatch center in the city. No wonder the sheriff endorsed him!
Washington County collects $15 million every year in sales tax revenue.
An advisory referendum will be on the April ballot that asks the County Board to send some of that money back to the cities, towns, and villages to be used specifically for street maintenance. Kelling is strongly against this referendum.
The county and city should work together when it’s mutually beneficial, but it’s not always the case. Our mayor must be able to see the difference and it seems that Mr. Kelling can’t. As a retired firefighter and city resident, I believe Joel Ongert is the independent person we need for our next mayor.
Alan Hefter
West Bend