To the editor: The spring election is drawing to a close. I would like to thank the many volunteers who helped support my campaign. To the many people that reached out to me and asked questions, donated and offered words of support, I can’t begin to tell you how much it has meant to my family and me.
With out a doubt West Bend is on the rise. Growing in business, population, and industry. All this growth must be carefully considered and developed into a long-range plan of infrastructure, public safety, and fiscal responsibility. We must also keep the charm of the small town and the quality of life that we enjoy so much. Balancing all this requires experienced leadership, cooperation, and a strong will to get the job done. We must be willing to face the challenge and ask the tough questions of the people serving us in government, both the elected representatives and the unelected.
When several community leaders encouraged me to run they referred to my experience, passion and leadership to keep West Bend thriving into the future. My willingness to stand for doing what’s right rather than what’s politically acceptable. They pointed out it’s these things are what have served me well in my time working for you on the County Board and with the people that serve our community.
I am excited and hopeful for the opportunity to serve and develop a long-range plan for West Bend as your new mayor, and build a city for future generations. Please vote for Denis Kelling on or before April 4.
Denis Kelling
West Bend