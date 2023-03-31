Once again, I will address an article written by the misinformed Dan Krier on March 23. Two statements need to be argued — he writes about the importance of impartiality and challenges Mr. Fincke to find one extremist view about Dan Kelly. Mr. Fincke, I will respectfully answer his challenge to you.
According to Wispolitics.com, Kelly has said abortion should be banned even in cases of rape, incest, or the health of the mother while receiving endorsements from radical organizations trying to take away women’s rights — Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Right to Life. He will uphold the 1849 abortion law that allows doctors and nurses to be jailed.
Also, he has compared Social Security to slavery for people who chose to retire without sufficient assets. What?
Finally, The American Independent has reported that Dan Kelly was involved in a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, for which he was paid nearly $120,000 by state Republican funds and Republican National Committee. The illegal scheme involved fake electors for Trump and a state tour to promote the Big Lie about a stolen election.
Mr. Krier, do these proven facts support your written garbage about being impartial or the challenge about finding one instance of Kelly’s extremist views? Obviously not. He is the furthest thing from being impartial. Further, people who don’t know about his involvement in the illegal plot to overturn the election by advising about fake electors don’t realize how ethically flawed he is. The chairman of the state Democratic Party, Ben Wikler, has called Kelly an “ethically compromised MAGA extremist.”
