To the editor: Another critical election is near and it’s essential that voters make educated decisions. Education is a perpetual endeavor and not just listening to and reading ads at election time. Ads are seldom honest.
Our school board election is not 3 on 3, it’s about choosing the best of six individuals to bring innovation to our district. Innovation is essential to success. Success is choosing “leaders” that will stand for us and our kids’ education, not followers and puppets of the district.
Our mayor needs to be innovative to keep the debt service under control while trying to improve needed infrastructure. I heard Ongert will be good at this because he is leaving the school district with low debt, but remember that wasn’t by his choice. His board recommended about $70,000,000 in debt and voters voted no.
THE most important election is the Wisconsin Supreme Court. We need a Supreme Court that rules on “law,” not ideology. It is the only way we can help keep politicians working for US, not a party or activist. If you recall the current Supreme Court ruled on law and overturned the overreach of Evers that hurt Wisconsin businesses.
Justice Kelly has proven he rules on law as seen in his record on the Supreme Court. Protasiewicz is running on dishonest political talking points not even related to the Supreme Court. Even in her debate against Kelly she lied and there is proof in her quotes. And her nickname “no jail Janet” fits her record. Leading up to the primary 95% of the campaign money spent supporting Protasiewicz and condemning Dorow came from out of state.
We need a justice that will support Wisconsin law and Wisconsin citizens. Vote Daniel Kelly for integrity and a law-based Supreme Court. And support a “lawful” Wisconsin and USA.
Dan Krier
West Bend