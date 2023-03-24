To the editor: Dear West Bend School District voters, As seated members of an area school district, we are keenly aware of what it takes to navigate Board of Education duties and responsibilities. With focus on taxpayer return on investment, student achievement, and district operation efficiencies, challenges are many and constant. It takes individuals with uncompromised character, depth of courage, conviction, and passion to navigate adequately.
West Bend is blessed beyond measure to have three qualified candidates to choose from on the April 4 ballot: Nick Stewart, Bill Schulz, and Laurie Schloemer-Aleven. These candidates, with their diverse levels of experience, capability, and integrity, meet the objective requirements for being effective in the role of a school board member. Area boards have opportunity to work together to address issues with common and/or shared approach. We look forward to doing so with these three very strong candidates for West Bend, who will undoubtedly take the district in the right direction.
We endorse them without reservation or hesitation and ask you, on their behalf, for your vote on April 4 for each of them.
Bradley A. Petersen
Random Lake
Timothy Ramthun
Kewaskum