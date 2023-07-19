To the editor: Does the West Bend School District want to earn the trust of the community?
How did “The Kite Runner” get approved for minors in the West Bend School District? More than 1,600 books were removed from schools across the nation during the school year 2021-2022 with “The Kite Runner” ranking #11 in titles most challenged because of the perverted content.
Although the book as a whole has a theme of redemption and forgiveness, there are many books that our school district could offer with that theme that do not also have explicit adult content. This book is “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” as one of the challengers of the book put it. The theme of redemption and forgiveness camouflages the highly disturbing content of adult nature for young, vulnerable minds that are not fully developed until the age of 25.
Some people try to justify leaving this book in the English curriculum because it is on a list as a choice. However, many parents trust the school district to follow School Board policies not to offer vile and controversial materials to the detriment of their children. Why risk triggering those students who have experienced trauma in their lives? The teachers are not psychiatrists nor should they pretend to be. Why reinforce the profanity that already pervades the schools? Does the West Bend School District want to earn the trust of the community, or does it want to be known as the school district where parents and guardians do not dare to let their guard down?
The public schools need to educate with classic literature along with the basic education curriculum. The classroom is not for activism with a captive audience who have no voice.
Kym Krimsells - West Bend