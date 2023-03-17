To the editor: On April 4, citizens of West Bend will make an important decision when choosing our next mayor. The choice will be to vote for a respected business professional, who is actively involved in our community, or a self-centered individual.
Joel Ongert has served in many capacities, both as an elected representative, as well as a community volunteer for several nonprofit organizations. He works with our youth, as well as with our most vulnerable senior citizens, and has always put them first when making decisions. Joel has a strong business background and will help move our city forward in a well-planned and fiscally smart manner.
I have noticed a disturbing trend over the past few years where one person holds multiple elected positions representing different entities, which, in my opinion, is a direct conflict of interest. While holding a seat on the County Board, will Mr. Kelling vote to serve the citizens of West Bend, or the citizens of Washington County? There are several issues that will create a direct conflict, including the sharing of the county sales tax, as well as emergency dispatch services. The city has twice voted down consolidating our dispatch with the county, yet Mr. Kelling will not commit to keeping our dispatch as a city function. Mr. Kelling will also not commit to supporting the sharing of the county sales tax. Who will Mr. Kelling represent?
As a lifelong resident of West Bend, and the husband of a nurse working with the elderly, I can attest to the need for services such as those provided by the Samaritan, another issue that Mr. Kelling will not commit to supporting.
Please support the candidate that will put West Bend first. Vote Joel Ongert for mayor of West Bend.
Randy Koehler
District 4 alderman
West Bend