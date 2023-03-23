Don Kriefall hit it out of the park with his excellent opinion piece “Unwitting pawns” on Feb 11. He clearly exposed how important ideas like, “tolerance, inclusion, acceptance and welcoming,” are being twisted to subvert the fundamental moral standards and values that make America the greatest nation conceived by man.
We should be more alert and vigilant toward the misuse of systems to promote deviant, immoral, and even criminal activities. Public systems that include educators hiding information from parents, and district attorneys’ offices refusing to prosecute crimes. And private entities with broad power, like newspapers, social media, and video programming of all sorts generating vile, reprehensible and harmful products and ideas.
All good citizens should speak up and act, by voting, writing, attending public meetings and demonstrations, and refusing to consume degenerate media “content.”
Mr. Kriefall’s closing sentence says it all: “And fall (America) will, if we sit back and do nothing.”
— Daniel O’Connor, Colgate