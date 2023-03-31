To the editor: It seems that most people focus on big, national elections, but I would argue that local races, like the one for the West Bend School Board, are far more important. What is decided on a local level directly affects our lives and the lives of our children.
I find some of the school board candidates concerning, at the very least. The “3 S’s,” as they refer to themselves, are making statements that are either inaccurate, questionable, or just plain inappropriate. They are now being backed by an outside political group that is mailing fliers in our area and to other areas around the state that are having school board elections. The flier is a template and only the names are replaced by location. It includes the typical ultraconservative talking points and issues, many of which don’t even apply to our district. We don’t need more inflammatory language that encourages division and intolerance.
What we need is people who will support and represent local families, not a national political organization. Thankfully, we have three other candidates that stand for inclusion, tolerance, and kindness. June Kruger, Kelly Lang, and Chad Tamez are professionals with strong skills, even tempers, and common sense about what is appropriate. They will support our teachers and allow them to do the jobs they were trained to do. Teachers work extremely hard and deserve our respect. They care immensely for our children and want to help them grow and succeed.
I urge you to support June Kruger, Kelly Lang, and Chad Tamez for West Bend School Board.
Cathy Daniels
Jackson