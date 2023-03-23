To the editor: To the voters in the West Bend School District: I am writing in support of candidate Kelly Lang for the West Bend School Board.
Kelly has a true desire to make school a highly educational and positive experience, not only for her children, but for all students in the district. She is fiscally responsible and welcomes the hard work required of board members. She is an active listener, does not hold extreme views, and is open and willing to hear opinions that may differ from her own.
Kelly will go to the source to educate herself on district topics before making decisions, steering away from social media banter.
The school district has difficult decisions facing them: school safety, finances and budget, and curriculum are just a few. Kelly has the experience and desire to tackle these issues. Her business background will be a tremendous asset to the district.
Please vote for Kelly Lang on April 4.
Judy DeCharme
West Bend