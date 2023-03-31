To the editor: I would like to take this opportunity to voice my support for Kelly Lang for West Bend School Board.
I have known Kelly most of her life. She is well-educated, smart and direct. As a product of the West Bend School system with her own children attending our district schools, she has firsthand insight into where we were and where we are going as a district.
As a large event and convention organizer, she is well-suited for a role in our school system. She has exceptional organizational skills and knows how to get things done and done right, where there are no doovers. Kelly is honest, thoughtful, and will always consider other people’s concerns.
I support Kelly Lang for school board and I hope you will too.
Craig Devenport
West Bend