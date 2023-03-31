To the editor: One of the most important investments a community can make is in the education of their children. West Bend has often stepped up to show its support with referendum dollars and even more so a scholarship program that rivals any school district in the state. Now, West Bend needs to step up Tuesday and vote for the top three candidates on the ballot. West Bend needs to show that leadership and character do matter when looking to “hire” the leaders that will make important decisions regarding the direction of the WBSD.
In this race much banter, claims and criticism have been made. Some on the ballot proclaim that our best days are behind us, that we need to take education backward by editing history, banning books and making the curriculum more “basic.” They are the ones with their heads in the sand as the world around us is moving FORWARD. They are the ones that use the terms “conservative,” “patriotic,” and “hard working” as selling points on their resume. What they are “selling” though, is an agenda that is being funded by a super PAC that vows to endorse and provide advertising propaganda to candidates who will follow their attempt at a national indoctrination of our children.
I am supporting Kelly Lang, June Kruger and Chad Tamez to move our district FORWARD. These three are invested in and involved in our school district. They are successful and competent leaders that have shown by example what is good about the WBSD. They choose FORWARD. They respect the teachers, administrators and board members. They realize that the best decisions for the district are not influenced by a national super PAC, but rather by local leaders that will actually listen while they lead.
Scott Novotny
West Bend