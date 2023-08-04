To the editor: Wednesday I opened my free edition of the Washington County Daily News. I certainly was aware that I am living in a “red” county, and was aware of some controversy regarding the school board in West Bend, as well as the national book banning “movement.” However, I was quite surprised to read of Mr. Robinson’s report that the teachers in West Bend are “promoting” and “showing” graphic sexual material to children. Really? I am late to this party, but could someone please refer me to the evidence of this behavior?
I have three educators in my immediate family, I have volunteered in a classroom, and I have three almost grown grandchildren. Nowhere have I been able to find any evidence of this kind of classroom activity. In fact, in my experience, educators are working very hard just to cover the required curriculum, deal with behavior problems, extreme lack of support from parents and the community, and low pay compared to many other occupations requiring advanced degrees. Teachers are leaving the profession in droves.
Referring again to my personal experience, my grandchildren, all succeeding in school, are very much aware of all the scary topics Mr. Robinson mentions: sex, transgender issues, etc. They are aware, comfortable with the topics, can discuss any issue without embarrassment, and accept people who may be different than themselves. Their energy lies in sports, academics, family activities, friends and their futures.
Children today have a world open to them via the internet. To try to “protect” them by hiding a few books and whispering behind closed doors will not give them the tools for dealing with the complicated world they will be entering.
Suzanne Voeks - West Bend