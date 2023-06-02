To the editor: I often agree with the ideas and comments made by John Torinus. His recent op-ed regarding comments made by Bonnie Baerwald in an op-ed representing MATC requires a response and some push back, however.
She questioned the desirability of “merging” MATC with UWM Washington County. For this she was condemned for not being on board with other area leaders. This “merger” is really a hostile takeover by local politicians (can you say Josh Schoemann) and local business leaders (can you say John Torinus). This idea was put forth by a task force set up by Mr. Schoemann and chaired by Mr. Torinus to research and come up with solutions to declining enrollments. This “decision” is in line with other recent events such as agreeing to sell the Samaritan to a private company, eliminate the subsidized “freeway flyer” and spin off the Washington County Historical Society from county control and budgets.
Their solution had all the earmarks of a predetermined decision. Very few students, professors or administrators and no alumni were involved in this process. It is a solution looking for a problem. The projected enrollment at UWM Washington County is projected to increase substantially this fall. As with all trends in life the issues that have affected the enrollment declines over the past few years no longer exist and or are being mitigated (the pandemic, the economy). The cycle has turned back up regarding enrollments.
The task force has no authority and the County Board has no authority to make any decisions regarding the future of this campus. This recommendation has done nothing but create more uncertainty regarding the campus with the result that it becomes exponentially more difficult to recruit students and keep and attract professors.
Neither the leadership of MATC or UWM Washington County wants anything to do with this idea. These institutions have different missions. A tech school functions to produce workers for current job needs and opportunities. A liberal arts college produces cItizens who want to develop a broad range of knowledge and learn to think creatively and develop critical thinking skills to navigate the future. In short a tech school education will allow a student to get a living but a liberal arts education will provide you with a broader view and help you get a life. It is no surprise that the associates degree program at MATC has only 8 students. This is not a priority at MATC. If this “merger” was ever agreed to by the UW regents and the state legislators there is no question what the result would be — the liberal arts mission would disappear.
Having a liberal arts campus in our community is an asset that contributes to our quality of life. It would be better to try to build up this institution rather than eliminate it.
Larry Bales
West Bend