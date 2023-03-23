Once again President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used to benefit the quality of life in both Washington County and the city of West Bend by helping to fund the lifeguard program at Regner Park. Once again the older children of West Bend will be able to enjoy the swimming area instead of trying to figure out what to do with their time during their summer vacation and at the same time provide good-paying summer jobs for some of them. I might be wrong, but I believe that so far ARPA funding might be between $26,000,000 and $27,000,00 for Washington County and West Bend for quality-of-life projects. I remember county and city officials thanking Tony Evers for distributing the money. I can’t think of a much better way to spend our tax money.
— Tom Limbach, West Bend