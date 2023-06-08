To the editor: The West Bend Lioness Lions Club would like to thank the West Bend Moose Lodge 1398 for their generous partnership and use of their venue the last three years; and thank you to all those who attended our Fish Fry on May 19 and made this fundraiser a success.
We would also like to thank all our faithful patrons that have purchased our Terri Lynn Nuts in the past. If you get that craving for those special nuts, you may purchase them through our Web store at any time: https://wbend-lioness-lions.terrilynn.com Through your generosity we are able to continue our many humanitarian projects. We are always grateful for the community support we receive. With your help we have been able to give two $500 scholarships annually to two of our Lioness Lion students that we honor each month. Locally we have donated to the Food Pantry, Samaritan Health Center, Senior Center, Gingerbread House Christmas gifts, Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Cedar Community, Library Butterfly Garden project, Fishing Deck and Bench at Ridge Run Park, AED machine for the Senior Center, and childhood cancer, to name just a few.
We also support the Wisconsin Lions Camp for the blind and hearing impaired, Leader Dogs Inc., Wisconsin Lions Foundation, Lions Club International Foundation, Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin and other Lion projects.
Mary Lou Desrosier Secretary West Bend Lioness Lions Club West Bend