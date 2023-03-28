To the editor: Local elections are a serious matter.
They are the root of where decisions should be made. They will catapult a candidate into higher offices as time goes on. They are disregarded for state and federal races. Do not be complacent on April 4. Vote early if you must. Join me in supporting Denis Kelling for mayor. He is a stand-up guy who will not just promise what you want to hear to get into office. I believe he is best suited to help move this city forward and not fold on his conservative principles.
I also support Stewart, Schulz and Schloemer for West Bend School Board. These candidates believe that the basics should come first. The percentage of kids reading and writing and ability to do math at grade level is falling just like enrollment in this district. We need people who will ask tough questions instead of caving to the so-called experts. It isn’t working and never has. Let’s get tough on disruptive kids in the district to bring more peace to the learning environment. It’s like we are scared to discipline kids anymore. It is not preparing them for a successful life when bad behavior is not dealt with. We also need a district that will reward good teachers and reprimand bad ones.
It is not anti-teacher to believe that not all teachers are good. You’re also not a book burner because you want to protect younger kids from sexual indoctrination. I hope we want to uphold decency in this community.
Dan Schulist
West bend