To the editor: It has become clear over the last several years that far-right Republicans have a blueprint of using buzz words and scare tactics to persuade voters that there is only one way “true” conservatives can vote. I am still not sure what that means to them exactly, but, as a Republican myself, I am choosing to vote for candidates who are not only exceptionally more qualified, but also have the best interests of the constituents they seek to serve without advancing their own personal agendas.
Whether you are voting for school board, mayor, or circuit court judge, buzzwords that SHOULD matter include integrity, professionalism, respectability, judgment and open-mindedness.
Our local elections matter. They have a huge impact on whether people and businesses choose to locate in our community. Please educate yourself on those running for elections on April 4.
For all the reasons outlined above I will be voting for Chad Tamez, June Kruger and Kelly Lang for West Bend School Board, Joel Ongert for West Bend mayor, and Ryan Hetzel for Washington County Circuit Court.
Jon Corbett
West Bend