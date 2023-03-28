To the editor: I am sure most of you are concerned about the heightened political polarization we have been experiencing.
With that being said, please take a concerted effort to review the record and character of the candidates for the April 4 election of Washington County Circuit Court Branch 1 judge.
In doing so, I hope you will recognize that our current judge, Ryan Hetzel, is the obvious choice on Election Day.
Hetzel is objective in his legal review and has improved our local communities via his board membership affiliations with Washington County Citizens’ Advocacy and the West Bend Downtown Association.
Unlike Russell Jones, Hetzel refrains from politicizing our judiciary. Likewise, he upholds the law, unlike Jones who has numerous convictions and judgments against him in civil, criminal, and bankruptcy courts.
Please take the time to make an informed decision on April 4.
Misti Swanson
Slinger