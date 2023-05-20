When my wife, Joan, was the executive director of the Wildlife In Need Center — a wildlife rehab nonprofit located in Oconomowoc — we became friends with Sean and Fran Rauscher, two exceptional volunteers who loved God’s creatures. The couple had two interesting pets — one was a cat named Osiris and the other was an African gray parrot named Gandalf. African gray parrots are known to closely bond with their owners and often respond to them in context. For example: Gandalf would correctly declare, “Here comes dad,” or “Here comes mom.”
One day, Gandalf uncharacteristically pooped where he wasn’t supposed to. Fran confronted him asking, “Who did this?” Gandalf immediately replied, “Osiris did it.”
I’d bet my lunch money that Kevin McCarthy and his obstructionist partners will similarly deflect responsibility if their reckless debt ceiling shenanigans result in the U.S. government defaulting on its debts because of their irresponsible refusal to raise the spending limit. According to U.S. Treasury records, the debt ceiling has been raised 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic administrations. During the Trump fouryear presidency alone, the debt limit was raised three times without fanfare of any kind.
If this all seems bewildering, it’s because certain radical Republicans are purposely making it so. They are intentionally confusing raising the debt limit with the budget process when in reality the two of them have little or nothing to do with each other.
Think of it in terms of your family finances. Let’s say that your car broke down and after paying the repair bill, you didn’t have enough money to pay your rent. You don’t want to be homeless. So, you try to persuade your spouse that you should borrow money to pay for the rent. Your spouse says that they won’t sign a loan agreement unless you first agree to cut the food budget by 47%. You reply, “That would be impossible unless we change the family diet to dog chow. Why don’t we take out a loan to pay the rent and then look at our entire budget to see where we can make cuts? Perhaps we can find a less expensive phone service or even a less expensive apartment closer to work.”
But your spouse won’t give in, you default on your rent, end up homeless, and your spouse says it’s your fault for not changing the family diet to dog food ... and beer of course (probably Bud Light before the can went woke).
You might be asking why I used the figure 47% in my family finance explanation. I used that figure because it’s the figure Steve Rattner, former U.S. Treasury official and financial adviser to billionaire Michael Bloomberg, used in his explanation of the debt ceiling. Pointing to his famous floor-to-ceiling economic charts, Mr. Rattner explains that almost 90% of the U.S. budget is fixed and only 11% is actually discretionary.
Consequently, to reach the budget level that Mr. McCarthy and company is holding the debt ceiling hostage to achieve would require items like Agriculture, Education, Labor, Commerce, Transportation, Treasury, and Homeland Security budgets to be virtually cut in half (47% plus inflation). We are talking about ensuring the safety of our food, the education of our children, the safety of our workplaces, our nation’s ability to do business, safe and efficient transportation, the ability to collect taxes and properly manage the nation’s finances, and the security of our homeland.
I believe we can all agree that these are important government endeavors. That doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t keep a watchful eye on their budgets. But watching those budgets should be done in a professional manner as part of the budget process, not in a cavalier, haphazard fashion by holding the full faith and credit of our country hostage. That kind of reckless tactic could be used to derail virtually any kind of legislation no matter how important to the survival of our nation. For instance, we could be forced to disband the Coast Guard, or pass any other crazy legislation that hard-liners might promote.
According to Mr. Rattner and his charts, in 2011 when hardline Republicans threatened to veto raising the debt ceiling, but later relented, the U.S. lost its AAA Standard & Poor’s rating (which we have yet to get back); eventually, lost 1.2 million jobs; and sank the stock market by 17%. This is serious stuff.
Don’t be fooled by the rhetoric. Holding the debt ceiling hostage is irresponsible and dangerous. And if Kevin McCarthy and his cohorts go through with their threats, look for them to do what Gandalf did, blame it on someone else, like the Democrats, or perhaps even Osiris ... anyone they can think of but themselves.
Al Rudnitzki is a retired insurance manager, past educator and a Town of West Bend resident.