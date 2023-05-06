The majority of Wisconsin adults have no problem with the use of recreational marijuana being decriminalized. Robin Vos and his gerrymandered legislators are once again telling their constituents that they’re only working for the minority of Wisconsinites as far as legalizing recreational marijuana is concerned, and if the majority doesn’t like it it’s their problem. Same goes for abortion, gun reform, and climate change issues. Democracy in Wisconsin? I don’t think so. I believe about a dozen states have decriminalized marijuana so far and are making a nice profit with taxes. I would think the crime rate has also gone down in those states as no one is getting busted for possessing small amounts of weed. It might take a Supreme Court ruling on gerrymandering and both sides of the aisle believing in democracy, or a boomer die off “which would include me” but eventually our children and grandchildren won’t have to put up with this Republican nonsense any longer.
Maybe Mr. Vos or one of our local legislators can enlighten Wisconsinites as to what their specific problem is with decriminalizing marijuana other than 20th-century thinking.
When discussing this issue last week Mr. Vos said he believes Wisconsin is a purple state. If I remember correctly, in recent “statewide” elections Wisconsin helped elect a Democrat for president and also elected Democrats for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and a liberal Supreme Court justice who blew her opponent out of the water, and all but gave an incumbent Republican Senator his walking papers. Maybe on a planet in some far off galaxy that only Robin Vos knows about would that be considered purple. Not here on planet Earth.
— Tom Limbach, West Bend