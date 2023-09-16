To the editor: After initially balking at it, I read with some amusement Aaron Carlson’s August 1 article about his adventures at the National Sports Collectibles Convention in Rosemont, Illinois, just east of O’Hare airport. His focus was on cards to buy, sell and trade. But it looked like most of what Carlson was doing was buying with the dollar numbers spent on this hobby alarming me, at least. It’s also a friendship story.
The last time I bought a pack of five cards was when I rode a bike with 20-inch wheels with fenders and stays. The stiff cards could be bent and projected into the spokes and attached to the fender stays with clothespins. As the spokes went around, my friends and I imagined that they sounded like a Harley-Davidson motorcycle as we rode in the neighborhood and eventually along a 4th of July Parade route.
There might have been that 1962 Bob Uecker rookie card in there that Carlson quested, being put to good use after seeing a nasty Niekro knuckleball or two pass by him at County Stadium. None of that covetous sports idolatry for us! The slab of pink bubble gum was the saving grace in each five-pack bought from “The Toy World” that was once in Decorah Stop/Shop Center.
These days, the neighborhood children don’t get as much exercise standing or sitting atop their batterypowered motility devices whizzing by faster and quieter. The speed must be thrilling — but probably not as aerobic?
If Carlson still wants the card of Johnny Carson’s Mr. Baseball, he might look for it east of Main Street on Barton Hill. He might have to dig down sixty years or so of searching where the city formerly dumped trash. But, if found, baseball’s spokesman’s face might be worn off by the spokes.
Gregg Eriksen - West Bend