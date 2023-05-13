To the editor: This is in response to Bruce L. Reynolds’ letter to the editor on April 22. I agree that we (the United States) should have a goal to convert to electric vehicles at some point in the future. He states that China’s goal is to have 40% of new car sales nationwide slated to be electric by 2030, and that they’ve already rolled out 800,000 charging stations.
The biggest problem that I see is that our current power grid will not support the increased demand that will be needed to recharge all these electric vehicles. While there is no solution to the electricity shortage in sight, we are now requiring auto companies to increase the percentage of new electric vehicles being manufactured. In other words, we’re putting the cart in front of the horse.
After doing some research, I discovered that China’s power network relies on a mix of coal, natural gas, hydropower, wind energy and solar energy, but thermal power remains the primary source of power generation, accounting for roughly 79% of China’s power generation of 2021. I then read that the fuel used (coal) in a thermal power plant is cheap, and that these plants can be set up anywhere near the fuel source.
So, it sounds to me like China is using coal as their primary fuel source to generate the electricity they need for the electric vehicles. The U.S. has been on a mission to get rid of coal-burning power plants, which leads us to search for other power sources that will generate enough electricity to meet the increased demand. In my opinion, nuclear power plants (which have zero emissions) could be a clean, cost-effective means to generate the increased demand in electricity. The technological advances have also made nuclear power plants safer than coal power plants. However, there are 12 states that currently have restrictions on building new nuclear power plants (Wisconsin allows building new power plants with some restrictions).
We need to come up with a solution to the increased demand in electricity and upgrade our power grid before requiring the auto industry to manufacture a high percentage of their new vehicles.
Mike Janzer - Hartford