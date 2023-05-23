Years ago I’d seldom driven anywhere outside my 20-mile familiar territory. Circumstances kept me limited to that region. But there came a time when God pushed me past that line of demarcation and forced me to begin driving longer distances occasionally. Before I knew it, I was making sporadic trips that required up to seven hours of driving time one way through unfamiliar territory. To this day, unless I need to go through a very large city, I do quite well driving longer distances alone. He enlarged the place of my tent; had me pull up the stakes and move them outwards.
Then there came a time when the Lord offered another of those moving outward — or upward — impressions. By the scope of it, I knew it was the Lord at work and he was granting me an opportunity to participate; but how to accomplish the task at hand? I sat in limbo over this directive for several weeks. Even though it was never far from my thoughts, I just couldn’t seem to get past how to meet the prospect head on and get something accomplished.
The assignment: our local village, population just over 3,000, was reviving an old tradition of a summer weekday street festival.
Though the announcement had been made quite early, I really only learned about it roughly six weeks in advance. Initially, I paid no attention to it for a variety of reasons. However, what goes into the eargate and eyegate is access for Holy Spirit to relay the plans of the Lord. He came to me with a directive to offer prayer at that festival. This was not a new concept to me. I had often contemplated offering prayer at local events, but was awaiting the Lord’s timing to move.
Furthermore, I had never done any street evangelism in the past.
As a matter of fact, about 10 years previous, during a ministry time in Chicago I was given a word of knowledge that the women praying for me perceived the ministry of evangelist on my life. I recall at the time barely cracking one eye to respond to that word by saying that of all the five-fold ministry gifts (see Ephesians, chapter 4) that was the one I had least affinity for.
Those women were momentarily taken aback, sought Holy Spirit for illumination, and came back to clarify in this way: The evangelism we see is not the standing-on-the-street- corner-handing-out-tracts variety, but it is Mercy Seat evangelism. When they spoke those words I knew the Lord had indeed spoken through them as my spirit leapt in confirmation. Everything about my Christian life and testimony was about the mercy of God unto me and availability of the same unto others. This is what I wanted to demonstrate through my life as I grew in the Spirit.
The real problem was that I was scared. This was way beyond what I had any practical familiarity with. As I began to process what I had just encountered, attempting to evaluate the steps and procedures that would be required to fulfill the instructions, I was overwhelmed. There is no way this is going to happen. It’s out of my realm of experience and expertise, not to mention that I can’t possibly do this myself ! But I knew that anything the Lord has woven into the plans of my life for maturity in the faith and increase in His kingdom on earth through me will, by necessity, force me to do unfamiliar and uncomfortable things. It’s called moving out of your comfort zone.
I mentioned my stumbling block to a friend. She suggested I talk to two individuals who had experience in this sort of event to get an idea how to proceed. One responded with great enthusiasm, and soon we were off and running.
For several successive summer local festivals, we offered to pray for anyone who was open to receive.
Sometimes we had to go out and accost individuals to awaken them to the opportunity; sometimes we had to demonstrate intercessory prayer to make it less intimidating; sometimes we offered to pray for someone else in their lives; sometimes we shared God’s intense love for them. Like with all stepping out in faith activities that stretch us, the process was a learning curve; we trusted that as we obeyed his directive he would see to the results. “Where God guides, He provides.” Isaiah 58:11
