The week of May 14th through May 20th is National Police Week in the United States. Initiated by President John F. Kennedy and established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. It is a solemn week which both honors the memories of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and reminds those still serving of the dangers faced while protecting their communities.
The first five months of 2023 have been deadly for law enforcement in Wisconsin. On February 7, 2023, Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed while taking a robbery suspect into custody on the south side of Milwaukee. On April 8, 2023, Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were shot and killed while conducting a welfare check on a subject in the small northern town of Cameron. On May 6, 2023, St. Croix Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising was shot and killed while conducting an OWI investigation on a rural road in western Wisconsin. Four young police officers killed while serving their communities. Sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, a mother, a wife, a soldier ... murdered in the prime of their lives. Please take a moment to reflect on the loss for the families, friends, co-workers, and communities of these heroes. It is nothing short of tragic.
These deaths are felt by most in our community and are deeply impactful for the men and women of the West Bend Police Department. We honor our fallen by attending the funerals, participating in organizations and events which honor their sacrifices, and pledging to “never forget.” We hold the fallen officers in high regard and thank them for their “ultimate sacrifice.” We also register the very real possibility that no department, big or small, is immune to the violent nature of society. We train hard, we prepare, and we commit to safety, but these events certainly remind our officers that life is fragile.
Our officers accept that risk every day and still protect and serve our community with compassion and kindness. They are amazing human beings and I worry about each and every one of them. Please pray for all our employees, think kindly of them, and give them a smile and wave when you see them out in the community.
The West Bend Police Department and its members are committed to protect and serve the city of West Bend. We pledge to provide excellence in policing, remain accountable to our citizens, and will be responsive to the needs of the community. You have our word on that.
Tim Dehring is the West Bend police chief.